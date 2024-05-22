Are return-to-office mandates helpful or harmful?, NPR host Ayesha Rascoe on ‘HBCU Made’

Mayor Parker is calling all city workers back to the office starting mid-July. She’s also asking the city’s largest employers to bring their workers back in person. We’ll debate the merits of remote vs. office work. Gennifer Reed is the president of AFSCME DC47, Local 2186, the union representing some of the office workers and she joins us to talk about what workers are saying. And Wharton School professor of management and director of the Center for Human Resources Peter Cappelli and Penn State Abington professor of economics and labor-human resources Lonnie Golden joins us as well.

NPR Weekend Edition Sunday host Ayesha Rascoe celebrates historically Black colleges and universities in the new book, HBCU Made. It’s a collection of essays from famous HBCU grads, reflecting on their transformational experience at school — people like Oprah Winfrey, Branford Marsalis and Stacey Abrams. Rascoe is a Howard University graduate and she joins us to share how her HBCU shaped her and her career as a political journalist.