Is the state of the economy really bad?, psychology of smell, Crozer hospital ownership in limbo

Prospect Medical Holdings is still soliciting bids to sell Crozer Health, Delaware County’s struggling hospital system, to a nonprofit. But, what happens if the plagued healthcare provider fails to close a deal? Is the state ready to step up for Delaware County? We talk with WHYY suburban reporter Kenny Cooper.

Americans are worried about the economy and their financial futures. Topping their concerns are inflation and high interest rates that translate to high food and housing prices. But in other measures the economy is doing alright — record unemployment and strong consumer and business spending. Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi joins us to sort through the conflicting economic signs, the public perception, and forecast where it’s all headed.

Just a whiff can take you back to a moment in time. Smells have a powerful hold on our memories and emotions. Of course, this hasn’t escaped marketers using signature scents to connect us to brands — everything from electronics to clothing. This hour, the psychological science of smell and where our noses lead us with Brown University neuroscientist Rachel Herz.