Amos Lee Performs, Montco Train Derailment, The First Lady of World War II

Monday morning, a freight train derailed in Montgomery County, prompting a precautionary evacuation in the area. WHYY suburban reporter Kenny Cooper provides us with an update on the derailment in Montgomery County.

Singer-songwriter and Philly native Amos Lee was a second-grade teacher before opening for artists like Bob Dylan and Adele and becoming a star. He joins us to perform live and talk about his upcoming show with the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Mann Center.

An unusual and dangerous trip to the Pacific Theater. We hear from Shannon McKenna Schmidt, a New Jersey author, who tells the story of First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt and her secret journey to visit the US troops at the front during World War II. The book The First Lady of World War II: Eleanor Roosevelt’s Daring Journey to the Frontlines and Back is out now.