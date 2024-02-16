All the Rage

Sometimes, we’re just mad. So mad, that anger becomes like a wrecking ball that can ruin relationships and careers. We’ll find out how to express anger in healthy ways.

Air Date: February 16, 2024
Listen 48:27
Photo Credit: Billy Penn

Photo Credit: Billy Penn

You can feel it coming on — your face flushes hot, maybe your fists clench, your heartbeat speeds up and blood pressure rises. It’s rage — and it can go from zero to red-hot in a matter of seconds. Best-case scenario, it disappears just as fast. Worst-case scenario — it completely takes over.

It’s normal to feel angry when you or somebody else has been wronged, mistreated, or hurt. But even justified rage can become destructive, like a wrecking ball ruining careers and relationships.

So, how do we handle these fiery emotions when they erupt? On this episode — how to deal with anger and rage. We learn about healthy ways of expressing our ire; the rise of “rage rooms” and what psychologists have to say about them; and what causes toddlers to throw such terrible tantrums.

ALSO HEARD:

  • Psychotherapist Julie Christiansen joins us to talk about her new book “The Rise of Rage: Harnessing the Most Misunderstood Emotion.” Christiansen says she used to bottle up her anger and lash out. But later, as a therapist, she learned how to express these emotions in a healthy way — a skill she now teaches others.
  • Nobody can quite rage like toddlers! We’ll talk about this developmental stage with psychologist Alison Zisser-Nathenson, Section Director for Behavior Regulation in the Department of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. We’ll also hear from children’s book author and illustrator Molly Bang, who tells a tale of toddler rage in her book, “When Sophie Gets Angry — Really, Really Angry …”

Segments from this episode

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by The Pulse

The Pulse

Go on an adventure into unexpected corners of the health and science world each week with award-winning host Maiken Scott.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate