Pa.’s closely watched midterm elections

Air Date: October 6, 2022 10:00 am
John Fetterman, (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar0; Mehmet Oz (AP Photo/Matt Rourke); Doug Mastriano (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer); Josh Shapiro (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

John Fetterman, (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar0; Mehmet Oz (AP Photo/Matt Rourke); Doug Mastriano (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer); Josh Shapiro (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

With a little more than a month to go before midterm elections, the race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania has tightened, according to a Cook Political Report rating it as a toss up. Republican candidate Mehmet Oz has made up ground in recent weeks after attacking Democrat John Fetterman’s record on crime and questioning his health, while Fetterman has gone after Oz’s views on abortion, his longtime New Jersey roots and his years promoting questionable products on TV. This race between Fetterman and Oz could determine which party controls the Senate.

In the Governor’s race however, Democrat Josh Shapiro has maintained a comfortable lead over Republican Doug Mastriano, who is just now releasing his first television ads. This hour, we’ll tease apart the races, campaigns, polls, ads, money and the issues driving Commonwealth voters with three seasoned political reporters.

Guests

Katie Meyer, Government Editor and Reporter for Spotlight PA. @katieemeyer4

John Micek, Pennsylvania Capital-Star editor-in-chief. @ByJohnLMicek  

Chris Potter, Government and Accountability Editor at WESA in Pittsburgh. @cpotterpgh

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate