Pa.’s closely watched midterm elections

With a little more than a month to go before midterm elections, the race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania has tightened, according to a Cook Political Report rating it as a toss up. Republican candidate Mehmet Oz has made up ground in recent weeks after attacking Democrat John Fetterman’s record on crime and questioning his health, while Fetterman has gone after Oz’s views on abortion, his longtime New Jersey roots and his years promoting questionable products on TV. This race between Fetterman and Oz could determine which party controls the Senate.

In the Governor’s race however, Democrat Josh Shapiro has maintained a comfortable lead over Republican Doug Mastriano, who is just now releasing his first television ads. This hour, we’ll tease apart the races, campaigns, polls, ads, money and the issues driving Commonwealth voters with three seasoned political reporters.

Guests

Katie Meyer, Government Editor and Reporter for Spotlight PA. @katieemeyer4

John Micek, Pennsylvania Capital-Star editor-in-chief. @ByJohnLMicek

Chris Potter, Government and Accountability Editor at WESA in Pittsburgh. @cpotterpgh