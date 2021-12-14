Donate

David Cay Johnston on ‘The Big Cheat: How Donald Trump Fleeced America’

Air Date: December 14, 2021 10:00 am
(Donald Trump displays a copy of his net worth during his announcement that he will seek the Republican nomination for president, Tuesday, June 16, 2015, in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

(Donald Trump displays a copy of his net worth during his announcement that he will seek the Republican nomination for president, Tuesday, June 16, 2015, in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist DAVID CAY JOHNSTON has been reporting on Donald Trump’s business dealings since the 1980s, when he covered Atlantic City’s casino industry. In his new book, The Big Cheat: How Donald Trump Fleeced America and Enriched Himself and His Family, Johnston details precisely how the former president turned the Oval Office into a money-making enterprise for the Trump Organization, accumulating $1.7 billion for his businesses while in the White House.

Guest

David Cay Johnston – Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist and author of The Big Cheat: How Donald Trump Fleeced America and Enriched Himself and His Family  (@davidcayj)

Recommended reading

The Washington Post,  A chronicle of Trump’s misdeeds and cronies, before the picture got darker – “This foundational lie . . . of a mass upwelling of popular support,” Johnston writes, “was the corrupt seed that grew into mighty crowds at rallies.”

The Guardian, The Making of Donald Trump -“I spent a couple of bucks on legal fees and they spent a whole lot more. I did it to make his life miserable, which I’m happy about.”

Politico, The Man Behind Trump’s tax return – “One of his children found what appeared to be Trump’s 2005 tax returns in the mail while Johnston was visiting Palm Beach, looking into Trump’s Florida golf club, Mar-a-Lago.”

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate