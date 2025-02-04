Trump is leveraging tariffs. Is he ready for potential fallout? Are consumers? Here’s what to know

President Donald Trump has taken executive action to impose or threaten new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China.

The moves fulfill certain campaign promises but also have roiled stock markets and supply chains, while testing relations with the country’s North American neighbors and, in China’s case, the world’s second-largest economy.

But Trump is also declaring initial victories as Mexican and Canadian leaders agreed to more cooperation on border control.

Unlike during the 2024 campaign, when Trump billed his economic agenda as guaranteed to reduce the cost of living for Americans, the Republican president now is acknowledging what many economists have long forecasted: that his approach could yield higher prices and lower supplies across a roiled U.S. market.

Here are things to know about Trump’s actions, the counters from U.S. trading partners and what it means for American consumers:

The moves involve the three largest U.S. trading partners

Trump initially declared an economic emergency to place duties of 10% on all imports from China and 25% on imports from Mexico and Canada. Energy imported from Canada, including oil, natural gas and electricity, would be taxed at 10%. The targeted countries are the United States’ three largest trading partners.

The levies on China were still slated to go into effect Tuesday.

But on Monday, Trump and the leaders of Mexico and Canada announced deals to forestall a potential trade war for 30 days as both U.S. neighbors agreed to placate the American president by boosting efforts to boost border security and combat drug trafficking. In Mexico, President Claudia Sheinbaum committed specifically to deploy 10,000 national guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The tariffs Trump proposed would reach across the U.S. market. To name a few: oil and lumber from Canada and plastics, textiles and computer chips from China. Tariffs on Mexico could add to the cost of produce, clothing, liquor and auto parts produced there.

Trump’s original order contained no mechanism for granting exceptions to U.S. importers.

Underscoring the potential effects if permanent deals are not reached, Canada provides more than 4.3 million barrels of oil a day to the United States. The U.S. tends to consume about 20 million barrels a day, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. It has been producing domestically about 13.2 million barrels daily.

Trump says these levies are about immigration and drugs — downplaying economics

The president talked often as a candidate — and for decades before he entered politics — about U.S. trade deficits. He blasted international trade deals and bemoaned the steady flow of manufacturing jobs out of the U.S. to other countries. But he has framed his latest actions as leverage on immigration and drugs. Trump is blaming the three U.S. partners for not doing enough to stop the flow of fentanyl into U.S. markets. He blames Mexico and, to a lesser extent, Canada for an inflow of migrants across U.S. borders.

“It is my duty as president to ensure the safety of all,” Trump said on social media after his initial weekend announcement.

Canada, China and Mexico reacted swiftly

Trump’s order included a promise to escalate the tariffs if U.S. trading partners answered with their own. That threat did not prevent a swift response.

Before they talked to Trump on Monday, Sheinbaum had ordered retaliatory tariffs, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would put matching 25% tariffs on up to $155 billion in U.S. imports.

Trudeau had urged Canadians to “choose Canadian products” when shopping, effectively urging a boycott of U.S. goods. Locally, multiple premiers of Canadian provinces said they would be removing American alcohol brands from government store shelves.

On Tuesday, China’s Ministry of Commerce announced it was implementing counter tariffs against the U.S. on multiple products — a 15% tariff on coal and liquified natural gas products, as well as a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery and large-displacement cars.

Also Tuesday, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said it’s investigating Google on suspicion of violating antitrust laws.

Earlier, the ministry had said it would file a complaint with the World Trade Organization for the “wrongful practices of the U.S.” — though the WTO appeals process has been stymied in recent years as multiple U.S. administrations blocked appointments of judges.

A WTO spokesperson said Monday that no member countries had formally sought to take any action against the U.S over the tariff announcements.

Meanwhile, the short-term detente between Trump and neighboring counterparts leaders may not hold.