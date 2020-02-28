In 1619, the first ship carrying enslaved Africans landed on American soil, drastically impacting the course of America’s founding and the narrative that surrounds its history. Last August, The New York Times published the first installment of its ongoing 1619 Project, aiming to place “the consequence of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.” NIKOLE HANNAH-JONES, the creator of the 1619 Project, joins us to discuss the series, its reception, and what comes next. She will be receiving the “We The People” award from the ACLU-Pa on Saturday. But first, we discuss President Trump’s interference once again in the Roger Stone case, his attacks on the jury forewoman and the presiding judge, and the legal and constitutional issues at stake. Former federal judge and Harvard Law professor NANCY GERTNER is our guest.