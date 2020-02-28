Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Air Date: February 27, 2020
This painting by Sidney King depicts Virginia in 1619 as a Dutch frigate docks at Point Comfort bringing 20 African slaves to be traded to the settlers for food. (AP Photo)

In 1619, the first ship carrying enslaved Africans landed on American soil, drastically impacting the course of America’s founding and the narrative that surrounds its history. Last August, The New York Times published the first installment of its ongoing 1619 Project, aiming to place “the consequence of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.” NIKOLE HANNAH-JONES, the creator of the 1619 Project, joins us to discuss the series, its reception, and what comes next. She will be receiving the “We The People” award from the ACLU-Pa on Saturday.  But first, we discuss President Trump’s interference once again in the Roger Stone case, his attacks on the jury forewoman and the presiding judge, and the legal and constitutional issues at stake. Former federal judge and Harvard Law professor NANCY GERTNER is our guest.

