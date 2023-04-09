Montgomery County rallies behind teen asked to remove hijab to work at restaurant

Michael’s Family Restaurant in Glenside released a statement Saturday:

“Michael’s Family Restaurant has been serving Glenside for over 15 years and have always taken pride in our quality of service, respect for our customers, and the diversity of our employee and customer base.

A video posted online on Friday, April 7, 2023 recorded one of our employees violating the values of our establishment. Our leadership team evaluated facts of the case and we would like our community to know that, effective Friday April 7, 2023 this employee is no longer affiliated with Michael’s Family Restaurant in Glenside.

We thank everyone who reached out to our Restaurant to record their disappointment. We share their sentiments and would like to underline that we value and respect every background that we proudly serve, including our Muslim-American customers. We are saddened that this incident disrupted their peaceful observance of the month of Ramadan. Needless to note, our beloved employee will be able to work here with her khimar should she wish to do so.

Additionally, we commit to meeting with Muslim-American community members to listen to them and also have our staff go through a sensitivity training to ensure an incident like this never repeats. We will work with CAIR-Philadelphia and other leaders to achieve these goals.”

The family says they are unsure if the teen will return to work.

Moving forward she does have legal representation.

“Our goal is to make them listen, to make them understand that you can’t treat problem the way you want to treat them, religion and wearing your hijaab is a right,” said Beverly.