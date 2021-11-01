Women of color growing force as mom influencers

Kisha Gulley was once kicked out of a Facebook group for mothers with autistic children after a contentious debate she felt was racial. Over and over, she clashed with the white-dominated groups she’d sought out for support as a new mom.

So Gulley, who is Afro Latina, started her own parenting blog and social media accounts. It’s now a source of income for her.

The multibillion-dollar world of sleep training guides, toddler activity ideas, breastfeeding tips and all things parenting has traditionally been overwhelmingly white. Parenting book jackets feature mostly white faces. The so-called mom influencers that brands choose to advertise their products have, until recently, also been mostly white.

This has left a hole for women of color — especially new moms — who struggle to find culturally relevant parenting advice and products.

Increasingly, they’re taking matters into their own hands.

“If I can’t find it, that’s when we have to start creating that for ourselves. I knew I couldn’t be the only person that had these questions,” said Gulley, who lives in Phoenix.

When she learned her firstborn son was autistic, Gulley dove deeply into research, digging for any resources that might help her family. And even though there was a lot of information out there, there were small but significant questions that many experts couldn’t answer.

How, for example, could she comb through her son’s thickly-textured hair without triggering his sensory issues? What’s a good sunscreen to use on dark skin that doesn’t leave white residue?

It was a frustrating time for her that climaxed in the Facebook group when she felt that several white women were dismissive and rude to a Black mom who had sought advice about how to talk to her family about her child’s autism diagnosis. The women didn’t grasp that in some communities of color, older generations can be apprehensive about autism and tend to think issues come down to behavior and discipline. Gulley defended the mom, and was kicked out of the group.

She grew her own social media presence soon after, and now makes a living from it, earning more now than she did in her 15 years as a flight attendant, she said.