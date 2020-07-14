Wolf, legislature draw closer to more tax breaks for the natural gas industry

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

State lawmakers are expected to vote this week on a bill that would benefit the state’s natural gas industry by providing an incentive for manufacturers that use the gas.

The legislation would give tax credits to fertilizer and petrochemical manufacturers that create jobs. The state Senate voted 40-9 Monday to approve the measure, which now goes to the House. Senate leaders said during floor debate that Gov. Tom Wolf has agreed to sign it.

The measure is similar to a bill the governor vetoed in March. Wolf’s veto message cited the economic hardship created by the coronavirus pandemic and the need for a “responsible use of the Commonwealth’s limited resources.”

However, Wolf also said he is “fully supportive of this type of economic development,” saying the petrochemical and natural gas industries “play an important part in Pennsylvania’s energy-efficient” future.

The original bill, HB 1100, passed both chambers of the General Assembly with veto-proof majorities. Backers have been calling for a veto-override vote, though the effort took a backseat as attention turned to COVID-19.

The new measure appears to be something of a compromise. It limits the credits to $26.7 million per fiscal year and caps recipients at four, making the maximum annual credit per company $6.7 million. The tax program would begin in 2024 and last until 2050, for a total of nearly $670 million in tax credits.

A state Department of Revenue analysis of the previous bill found the annual credit per manufacturing facility could reach $26.5 million, which could have led to more than $1 billion in credits over the course of the program.