Are gas royalty owners buyers or sellers? In court fight, the answer could make all the difference to landowners

Under a traditional reading of the consumer protection law, the party leasing the rights would get the protection. In this case, that would be the gas company.

But the AG and interested parties say the real issue is bargaining power. And people typically hold less than big companies.

Root said drillers “hold all the cards, all the power and pretty much all the information,” which puts the landowner at a disadvantage. Ross Pifer, director of the Center for Agricultural and Shale Law at Penn State, said the case is a matter of how the law is viewed.

“You can look at the plain language of the statute. You can also look at the purpose of the statute,” he said. “And the purpose of the statute is to level the bargaining power.”

The case

The AG’s office says Chesapeake Energy, Anadarko Petroleum and subsidiaries of both companies used deceptive, misleading, and unfair tactics in securing natural gas leases from landowners. The office wants to argue the case under the consumer protection law and plans to pursue antitrust remedies under the same law.

The Supreme Court is being asked to decide whether the AG can use the law to argue this instance. The court also has the option of saying both parties are wrong and could present an alternative.

Oral arguments done via video conference before the Supreme Court justices on May 27 focused on the technical language of the consumer protection law and the General Assembly’s intent in enacting it.

Attorneys for the gas companies said the law doesn’t apply in this case, because the landowners are sellers, not consumers.

Stephen Cozen, an attorney representing Anadarko, said the company is not distributing a product or service, but is leasing mineral rights from landowners. He said that means Anadarko is not engaged in trade and commerce as defined by the consumer protection law, and so its terms are inapplicable.

Senior Deputy AG Howard Hopkirk said the law is not limited to sellers, but may be used against any person engaged in unfair and deceptive trade practices. He said reducing the law’s scope would diminish the rights of Pennsylvanians.

Justice Christine Donohue seemed to question the AG’s approach, asking why the office didn’t bring the case under more specific terms.

“Why has the Attorney General not taken the position that the economic reality of this transaction is that the gas extractors are selling their services as gas extractors?” Donohue asked, adding she did not think an attempt to get the broadest possible interpretation of the law would be legitimate.

When Justice Kevin Dougherty questioned what was deceptive about the companies’ business practices, Hopkirk said the companies did not disclose the level of competition and that landowners might have been able to get higher prices for their leases.

“Your underlying premise is that landowners are ignorant to what they’re doing with their land?” Dougherty asked.

“They would be ignorant no matter how sophisticated they are regarding the contractual relationships between Chesapeake and Anadarko,” Hopkirk said.

About a month after the Supreme Court arguments, Chesapeake Energy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing insurmountable debt.

AG Josh Shapiro called the filing “yet another tactic to delay and deceive” royalty owners.

“The facts are clear — Chesapeake owes the good people of Bradford, Susquehanna counties millions of dollars,” Shapiro said in a statement. “They can run to bankruptcy court but they can’t hide from us.”