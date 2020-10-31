Groups sue EPA over flares at industrial facilities

This article originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Environmental groups are suing the federal government over air pollution from flares at gas processing plants and other industrial facilities.

The EPA is supposed to update its requirements for industrial flares every eight years, but environmental groups say the agency hasn’t done so in over 20 years.

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the groups are asking the EPA to conduct a review and update the regulations.

The lawsuit says the result of the EPA’s current standards are releases of “larger quantities of pollutants that are toxic, smog-forming, or otherwise hazardous to the health of nearby communities” which are “disproportionately located in and near communities of color and lower-income communities.”

Flares are used to burn off excess gases at natural gas processing stations, landfills, and other sites. If done properly, flaring can eliminate nearly all hazardous pollutants in the gases they burn.

But the groups say flares at some facilities are faring far worse than that.