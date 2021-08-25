Wolf admin unexpectedly pulls the plug on controversial revamp of Pa. safety net program

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

The Wolf administration has unexpectedly canceled a controversial plan to overhaul a crucial safety net program for tens of thousands of low-income children and parents in Pennsylvania.

The state Department of Health surprised advocates and lawmakers earlier this year when it announced that it would terminate several long-standing providers’ contracts to administer WIC — a nutrition program for pregnant and breastfeeding people as well as infants and young children that serves about 169,000 Pennsylvanians each month.

The decision came after a bidding process that advocates and lawmakers said lacked transparency.

But in letters sent Tuesday to groups that applied for WIC contracts, the department said it would cancel the transition to new providers. Organizations that expected to take over programs, as well as existing WIC providers, received little information about what will happen next.

The letters obtained by Spotlight PA don’t explain why the transition was canceled, but the plan received pushback from some local, state, and national WIC experts who raised concerns that the change would create too much confusion and lead to a drop in enrollment.

A Department of Health spokesperson confirmed the cancelation and said it “will have no impact on the continuity of WIC services for the women and children who need them.”