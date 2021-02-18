Winter storm update: 4 to 6 inches of snow, then sleet expected in Philly region
A winter storm warning is in effect until 10 a.m. on Friday for Northern Delaware, Southeastern Pennsylvania, and Southwestern and Central New Jersey.
Here’s what you need to know:
The latest forecast
Snow and sleet are expected to remain steady across the region through the early afternoon on Thursday, with 4 to 6 inches of accumulation predicted by the National Weather Service.
As more sleet mixes with the snow toward the end of the morning commute, there may be less accumulation, but the wintry mix could lead to hazardous road conditions. Snow rates up to an inch per hour are possible, especially between the I-78 and I-76 corridors.
Dean Iovino, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Mount Holly station, recommended that anyone who can stay home should, and for those who must travel to prepare for slick roads and to allow plenty of extra travel time.
Alerts, emergency orders
Philadelphia declared a snow emergency for Thursday, instructing all cars to be moved from snow emergency routes to allow for plowing. Residents can monitor plowing status online.
All school buildings and access centers will be closed, but since instruction remains entirely remote, the School District of Philadelphia will not issue a snow day and classes will continue.
The streets department is suspending all trash and recycling pickup until Friday.
Philadelphia’s Office of Homeless Services issued a Code Blue on Wednesday at 3 p.m., which will remain in effect until further notice. Throughout the Code Blue, Philadelphia’s homeless outreach teams patrol the streets and urge those experiencing homelessness to come into shelters and avoid dangerously cold temperatures. Homeless outreach can be reached at 215-232-1984 at any time.
All New Jersey state offices will be closed on Thursday. State of Delaware offices located in Newcastle county will open starting at 10 a.m.
Montgomery and Chester County officials announced all courts, facilities, and government offices will be closed.
Transportation
SEPTA urged caution when using public transportation Thursday, warning passengers to expect delays. Most regular service schedules are in effect, though the Cynwyd and Chestnut Hill West Lines are suspended and all Hughes Park and Bryn Mawr trains have been canceled on the Norristown High Speed Line due to the inclement weather. Riders can check online for the latest updates.
PATCO trains are operating on or close to schedule, as are DART lines. NJ Transit is operating on a regular weekday schedule.
COVID-19 vaccination and testing
In Philadelphia, Chester, and Montgomery counties, city- and county-operated coronavirus vaccination clinics will be rescheduled.
Those with appointments in Philadelphia are being contacted to set up a different time. Registered clients in Montgomery County have been notified that their appointment has been moved to Monday. Anyone with an appointment scheduled at a non-city site, such as a hospital, community clinic, or pharmacy should call ahead and check their status.
In New Jersey, the Burlington, Middlesex, and Morris mega-sites will be closed Thursday. Burlington appointments for Thursday will be moved to Feb. 19. Middlesex and Morris appointments will be moved to Feb. 20.
COVID-19 testing sites will remain open Thursday in Philadelphia, but the health department recommends calling before an appointment. All Montgomery County COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Thursday.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!