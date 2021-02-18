Winter storm update: 4 to 6 inches of snow, then sleet expected in Philly region

A winter storm warning is in effect until 10 a.m. on Friday for Northern Delaware, Southeastern Pennsylvania, and Southwestern and Central New Jersey.

Here’s what you need to know:

The latest forecast

Snow and sleet are expected to remain steady across the region through the early afternoon on Thursday, with 4 to 6 inches of accumulation predicted by the National Weather Service.

As more sleet mixes with the snow toward the end of the morning commute, there may be less accumulation, but the wintry mix could lead to hazardous road conditions. Snow rates up to an inch per hour are possible, especially between the I-78 and I-76 corridors.

Dean Iovino, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Mount Holly station, recommended that anyone who can stay home should, and for those who must travel to prepare for slick roads and to allow plenty of extra travel time.