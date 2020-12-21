Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19 Vaccines

Will you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Tell us why — or why not

Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester

Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, Pool)

The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey last week. At the same time, the number of Americans who say they would get vaccinated has declined sharply in the past year. Unaddressed histories of distrust and systemic racism in the nation’s health care system have made Black Americans particularly skeptical.

Are you interested in getting the vaccine as soon as it’s available, will you wait, or not get it at all? Do you trust the process, or do you have unanswered questions? Let us know.

We’ll use your input to inform our reporting, and may reach out to you with opportunities to share your views on the vaccination process as part of an upcoming community conversation.

