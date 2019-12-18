Watch/Listen: Full House of Representatives set to debate impeachment charges

Down the Shore

Wildwood to host 3-day country music festival on the beach

The inaugural Barefoot Country Music Fest is set for Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21 on Wildwood's Lincoln Avenue beach. (Public domain image)

A three-day country music festival will be held on the beach in Wildwood in June, officials announced.

The inaugural Barefoot Country Music Fest is set for Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21 on the Lincoln Avenue beach, according to a news release.

The family-friendly festival will feature more than 30 of country music’s biggest stars and up-and-coming artists on multiple stages across 27-acres. Event organizers expect it to be the northeast’s largest outdoor country music festival.

Organizers will announce the artists at Wildwood City Hall on Jan. 7, with tickets on sale beginning on Jan. 10.

In a prepared statement, Greater Wildwoods Tourism Authority’s John Siciliano said the festival will be a boon for the Wildwoods.

“The Barefoot Country Music Fest will be one of the most exciting events ever held in the Wildwoods, bringing thousands of new visitors to the Wildwoods at the very start of the summer tourism season,” he said. “The economic impact on the Wildwoods and Cape May County should prove to be enormous, filling our hotels with overnight visitors, increasing restaurant covers and retail expenditures and generating increased revenue for all our attractions.”

