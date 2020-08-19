So when Gopalan chose to raise her two daughters as Black girls in Northern California, it was a decision guided by the social realities of race in America and the lack of support any biracial immigrant children would have had at the time. Even if young Kamala had tried in any way, shape or form to acknowledge her biracial identity, she would have still been seen — and judged — through the lens of Blackness.

Gopalan raised Kamala and Maya Harris to be Black women who could, from time to time, at least connect with their maternal heritage when they visited Tamil Nadu, India. It’s a rite of passage for the children of many immigrants from the Indian subcontinent, including me.

My parents were among the first wave of post-1965 immigrants to come to the U.S. (my father came via Canada), and it took over a decade for the Indian American community, particularly Hindus, to establish any lasting presence in the towns and cities they settled in.

As someone who is over a decade younger than Harris, my experience of not growing up around any Indian or Hindu cultural centers markedly shaped my own perspectives growing up. Looking back, I give my parents a lot of credit for raising my siblings and me as practicing Hindus, despite not having much of a support network around us in the Philadelphia suburbs.

As a result, my own identity has been more nuanced. I identify strongly as Hindu, but not necessarily as Indian American, and that’s been more of my choice. For Kamala Harris, those choices weren’t available, and her own journey to navigate her identity is a struggle that many children of immigrants — and many biracial Americans — can relate to.

Even if there are critics within the Indian American community who might disagree with her policies or statements on issues, criticizing her for growing up in a different era is simply off the mark. When Sen. Harris formally accepts the historic vice-presidential nomination this week at the Democratic National Convention, it will be a culmination of her late mother’s prescient efforts in understanding the complexities around race, religion and identity in America, and raising her daughters accordingly.

___