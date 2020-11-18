Spanish speakers in Pa. faced confused poll workers, lack of interpreters on Election Day

The Hispanic and Latino populations in Pennsylvania have steadily grown over the past few decades, making up nearly 8% of the population as of 2019. And with that growth has also come active and passive discrimination that has disenfranchised voters because they were limited English speakers.

In 2003, a federal district court found that Berks County unlawfully barred Puerto Rican voters from bringing people with them into the voting booths to help translate. The Department of Justice said poll workers were hostile toward Hispanic voters to “deter them from voting and make them feel unwelcome at the polls.”

Philadelphia’s elections board settled a lawsuit in 2007 after the U.S. Department of Justice said the city failed to provide sufficient election-related materials and assistance to Spanish-speaking voters.

And this year, the state was slow to provide online mail ballot applications in Spanish, and Latino advocacy groups such as Pennsylvania Voice and Ceiba contemplated suing. The state eventually provided them in August, after the primary had passed.

“There’s no denying that language is not considered a major priority” in Pennsylvania, said Ray Murphy, deputy director of Pennsylvania Voice. “There’s not a firm commitment to serving voters who are speaking Spanish other than what’s directed by law.”

For those localities required to provide election materials and assistance in Spanish, interpreters are staffed at the precincts where county officials determine, based on voter registration records and suggestions from voter and Latino groups, that turnout will be high.

Some boards of election also recruit bilingual poll workers. Those precincts without interpreters have a phone onsite for voters to call a hotline that satisfies the federal language assistance requirement. A spokesperson from the Department of State said the hotline was called 23 times on Election Day.

At one precinct in the Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood of Juniata, where 41.5% of people are Hispanic or Latino, volunteer Gelvina Stevenson spent the day translating for voters, because no interpreters were available. Another section of the federal Voting Rights Act allows voters who need assistance to bring someone with them inside the polls, as long as that person isn’t their employer or a union representative.

Michelle Montalvo, a Philadelphia deputy commissioner who also serves as language access coordinator, said she couldn’t confirm whether an interpreter was at the Juniata precinct, and wasn’t aware of any reports or complaints related to language assistance on Election Day.

She said the commissioner’s office prioritized recruiting bilingual poll workers, and has set its sights on improving access to other languages besides Spanish, including Chinese, which could be added to the list of languages Philadelphia is required to translate for elections after new census data is available next year.

“We’ve been meeting with language advocates since before the pandemic, before the primaries, discussing that possibility and how to accommodate that,” she said.

Stevenson, who was volunteering with the organization LatinoJustice, said the poll workers, who didn’t speak Spanish, were grateful for her help.

But that wasn’t the case in the City of York, where, according to a complaint filed in the Court of Common Pleas on Election Day, poll workers at a precinct with many Latino residents told voters they couldn’t get help from the volunteer interpreters and prevented the volunteers from going into the voting booth with voters.

A spokesperson for York County declined to comment on pending litigation. But Suzanne Smith, the volunteer attorney in the case, said it was heard right before polls closed, and the judge dismissed it because he believed everyone had good intentions and there was no testimony that anyone was prevented from using an interpreter.

While such instances were rare on Election Day this year, the problems Spanish-speaking voters face begins long before then, Pennsylvania Voice’s Murphy said.