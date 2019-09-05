Who benefits most from Philly’s tax abatement? Center City developers

When Philadelphians think about the city’s 10-year tax abatement, many picture the ostentatious mega-rowhouses that have sprouted in historically working-class neighborhoods, igniting controversy along the way.

But if residents want to see where most of those tax breaks are going, they might be better off looking at the downtown skyline.

Just 1,700 structures, mostly concentrated in the city’s commercial core, will account for $6.39 billion in abated tax value next year. That’s more than half of the $12.43 billion total abated in the fiscal year, according to the city’s 2020 property tax revenue projections.

Most of these properties are apartment buildings, hotels or large commercial and industrial properties.

The 13,900 other buildings that received the abatement, mostly rowhouses or other single-family home, added up to a smaller $5.19 billion in abated tax value.

“A new townhome gets built in a working-class, rowhome neighborhood, and they’re getting the abatement, and it’s a three story home on a block that’s all two-story, and they’re gentrifying the neighborhood. That’s the most visible abated property to the average Philadelphian,” said economist Kevin Gillen, a Building Industry Association of Philadelphia board member. “But the reality is that most of the abated properties are heavily concentrated in and around Center City. And they’re mostly commercial or multifamily.”

The $12.43 billion in abated value translates into an estimated $109 million in actual property tax revenue that will be foregone by the city and school district next year, according to city projections.

Gillen, who has studied the abatement, said its concentration in Center City reflects larger real estate trends. The biggest and most highly capitalized real estate development projects tend to be built near downtown areas. And, over the past decade, the market for larger, multifamily developments has grown.