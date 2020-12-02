Philadelphia moves toward creating a new construction tax and delaying abatement change

City Council is close to an agreement on legislation that would create a new tax on residential construction and push back a change to the city’s most controversial development subsidy — the 10-year abatement.

The residential tax abatement reduction that passed last year is supposed to go into effect in January. But councilmembers at a Committee of the Whole hearing continued to negotiate into Tuesday evening about a proposed delay in implementation that could last between 12 or 18 months.

Rob Dubow, the director of finance for the city, said the 1% construction tax could generate $15 million by the second year and eventually get to $30 million if there are no changes to permits.

Dubrow said he focused on year two because when Portland did a similar tax, that city didn’t make much the first year because of developers rushing to get things done before the change went into effect. In anticipation of the abatement reduction, Philadelphia saw a similar rush in 2020.

The Building Industry Association said it supported City Council President Darrell Clarke’s package while asking for the abatement change to be postponed.

“The BIA does support Council President Clarke’s legislative package and we ask that the rest of Council support the legislation as well,” Mo Rushdy, the treasurer of the Building Industry Association of Philadelphia, said. “There can be no argument that the renaissance our city has seen over the last 20 years has not helped many of its least fortunate citizens, 25% who remain in poverty.”

Rushdy warned that many projects may no longer be feasible with the construction tax. While Philadelphia is seeing an unprecedented amount of building right now, he said, he doesn’t expect that to last. Meanwhile, the need for affordable housing continues to grow.

“There has been a dramatic shift in our premier cities that have lower costs of construction and higher demand for housing” Rushdy said.

The support represents a break from past positions and from industry peers like the General Building Contractors Association, which voiced opposition to the construction tax and wants any changes to the abatement to be delayed because of the pandemic.

“Our city needs its offices, hotels and stores to come back and taxing investment in commercial construction will only dissuade future investment in these areas,” Ben Connors, the association’s president, said.