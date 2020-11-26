Philly Council committee votes to extend landlord-tenant mediation mandate

A Philadelphia mandate requiring landlords to mediate conflicts with renters before filing for eviction is on track to be extended through March 2021.

City Council’s Committee on Housing, Neighborhood Development, and The Homeless on Wednesday voted to extend the mediation-based eviction diversion program, supporting the continuation of a program designed to prevent displacement while keeping landlords whole.

The legislation originally sunset the program at the end of 2020. The bill will now advance to the full council for a final vote on Dec.10.

Introduced by Councilmember Helen Gym, the bill passed after some negotiations over the details. Originally, Gym wanted to extend the mediation mandate through June 2021.

The other amendment gives the city wiggle room over what counts as diversion. Originally, a formal mediation had to happen through the program within 30 days on the date provided automatically when the landlord successfully applied to the program.

Now, mediation doesn’t have to be as formal. A mediation counts as long as it has one or more of these standards:

A conference between a landlord and a tenant that has experienced hardship related to the pandemic to get an agreement after lease violations for pay

A designated mediator and housing counselor that helps the tenant prior to the conference to educate and provide resources

Any other methods established by the formal eviction diversion program

Landlords still have to wait 30 days after they apply for diversion to file for eviction.

A sit-down or less formal conference among housing counselors and other advisors can be a substitute. This means that housing counselors now have the flexibility to attempt to resolve disputes.