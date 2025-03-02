How to watch the Oscars on Sunday night

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony is Sunday, March 2 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. It will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu. This year’s Oscar season was disrupted by devastating fires in Southern California. Academy leaders have said they plan to honor frontline responders and promote relief efforts.

Emilia Pérez is the most-nominated film, but its star, Karla Sofía Gascón, has faced backlash over offensive tweets. What can you expect at this year’s Academy Awards? Whether you’re looking for menu ideas for your Oscars party, or need a refresher on the nominees , we’ve got you covered.

When are the Oscars this year?

The Academy Awards will take place at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., this Sunday, March 2. The official live red carpet show will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT and the ceremony itself will begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

How do I watch them? Do I need cable?

The red carpet and ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC Network including local ABC stations, ABC.com, and the ABC App. You can also stream the show live on Hulu, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and AT&T TV.