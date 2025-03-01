Studio 2 Extra: Oscars hot takes with filmmaker Alison Bagnall
Filmmaker Alison Bagnall (Buffalo '66, The Dish & the Spoon) on the year in movies, from The Brutalist, to Wicked, Anora and Demi Moore's performance in The Substance.Listen 17:43
The 97th Academy Awards are happening this weekend. There are 10 best picture nominees, including critic’s picks The Brutalist starring Adrien Brody, Sean Baker’s Anora, and a fan-favorite this year, Wicked.
Filmmaker Alison Bagnall is a professor at Drexel University who co-wrote the screenplay for Buffalo ’66 and directed popular indie films like The Dish & the Spoon, starring Greta Gerwig. In this Studio 2 extra, Bagnall talks about her picks for this year’s Academy Awards, the movies that didn’t make her list, and why the Oscars — and Hollywood at large — are in a moment of cultural reckoning.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.