Studio 2 Extra: Oscars hot takes with filmmaker Alison Bagnall

Filmmaker Alison Bagnall (Buffalo '66, The Dish & the Spoon) on the year in movies, from The Brutalist, to Wicked, Anora and Demi Moore's performance in The Substance.

Air Date: February 28, 2025 4:00 pm
Listen 17:43
The Brutalist (Courtesy of A24)

The Brutalist (Courtesy of A24)

The 97th Academy Awards are happening this weekend. There are 10 best picture nominees, including critic’s picks The Brutalist starring Adrien Brody, Sean Baker’s Anora, and a fan-favorite this year, Wicked.

Filmmaker Alison Bagnall is a professor at Drexel University who co-wrote the screenplay for Buffalo ’66 and directed popular indie films like The Dish & the Spoon, starring Greta Gerwig. In this Studio 2 extra, Bagnall talks about her picks for this year’s Academy Awards, the movies that didn’t make her list, and why the Oscars — and Hollywood at large — are in a moment of cultural reckoning.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

About Studio 2 staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate