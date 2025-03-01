Studio 2 Extra: Oscars hot takes with filmmaker Alison Bagnall

The 97th Academy Awards are happening this weekend. There are 10 best picture nominees, including critic’s picks The Brutalist starring Adrien Brody, Sean Baker’s Anora, and a fan-favorite this year, Wicked.

Filmmaker Alison Bagnall is a professor at Drexel University who co-wrote the screenplay for Buffalo ’66 and directed popular indie films like The Dish & the Spoon, starring Greta Gerwig. In this Studio 2 extra, Bagnall talks about her picks for this year’s Academy Awards, the movies that didn’t make her list, and why the Oscars — and Hollywood at large — are in a moment of cultural reckoning.