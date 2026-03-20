Studio 2 Extra: Delaware comics tell bold African history

What happens when a dream turns into a cultural movement powered not by Hollywood, but by families and fans? Manuel Godoy is the creator behind Black Sands, a Delaware-based media company that boldly proclaims, “No more slave stories, time for kings!”

A self-described “video game guy” and anime fan, Godoy stumbled into the world of comic books. He pivoted to comics out of necessity, as game development was too expensive. What started as a workaround quickly became a breakthrough. His first project, Black Sands: The Seven Kingdoms, launched in 2017 as a free release before exploding into a crowdfunding success.

At the heart of that mission is a bold reimagining of history. Godoy challenges the way ancient African civilizations are typically portrayed as isolated, simplified and not Black. In Black Sands, the ancient world is politically complex, with strategy, alliances and entire civilizations determining the outcomes of intracontinental conflicts.

For Godoy, representation isn’t just about visibility; it’s about accuracy and dignity. He refuses to tell “just another one of those” long-standing media narratives that reduce African history to slavery and poverty. Instead, Black Sands centers kings, queens and thriving societies, presenting Black characters as leaders navigating high-stakes political and cultural challenges.

When Godoy appeared on the TV show Shark Tank, comedian Kevin Hart expressed interest in the brand. Yet, shockingly, Godoy declined the investment offer, fearing the loss of control and the exclusion of community investors. For him, the trade-off wasn’t worth it.

Listen to the full interview in the podcast at the top to hear how one creator is turning comics into a movement and why he believes the future belongs to the fans.