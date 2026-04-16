Delaware

Radium Girls

After Marie Curie and her husband, Pierre, discovered radium back in the early part of the 20th century, it became all the rage, especially in “glow in the dark” watch dials. But when the women working on them started getting sick, real-life dial painter Grace Fryer was forced to become an activist. When companies denied responsibility, Fryer and her coworkers won a groundbreaking case in the late ‘20s. They helped expose the dangers of radiation, leading to major reforms in workplace safety laws that protect workers today. This play is a homage to their courage.

New Jersey

Collingswood Green Festival

Where : Haddon and Irving avenues (rear parking lot of Thriven Design) 756 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J.

: Haddon and Irving avenues (rear parking lot of Thriven Design) 756 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J. When : Saturday, April 18, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

: Saturday, April 18, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Sustainability meets community at this eco-focused event designed to make green living feel accessible, practical and fun. Whether you’re a seasoned recycler or just starting to rethink your everyday habits, the event offers a combination of plant sales, discounted composters and rain barrels, and educational resources aimed at reducing waste and conserving energy. Added perks include electronics recycling, paper shredding and even free bike tune-ups.

Special Events

Norwegian Cruise Line Debut from Philadelphia

Where : Philaport Cruise Terminal, 4 Atlantic Ave.

: Philaport Cruise Terminal, 4 Atlantic Ave. When : Cruises start on Thursday, April 16

: Cruises start on Thursday, April 16 How much: Various prices

Though we generally focus on weekend events in the area, we thought you’d want to know about a new option to start your weekend locally, then head to more exotic climes. After more than a decade out of the cruise game, Philadelphia is officially back on the map as Norwegian Cruise Line is now offering 34 different itineraries from a newly rebuilt departure port. They range from seven- to nine-day escapes to Bermuda, the Bahamas and Canada. But some itineraries begin right in Philly, offering a curated city tour paired with a visit to Longwood Gardens before heading out.

World Circus Day

Where : Philadelphia School of the Circus Arts, 6452 Greene St.

: Philadelphia School of the Circus Arts, 6452 Greene St. When : Saturday, April 18, 5 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

: Saturday, April 18, 5 p.m., 8:30 p.m. How much: Pay what you can

Celebrate World Circus Day with a showcase where students and professional performers come together for an afternoon of acrobatics, aerial work and juggling, all hallmarks of contemporary circus arts. Two performances are happening, one family-friendly, the other a more adult show that highlights the circus from varying perspectives. The first, “From History to Gritty,” highlights circus history in the city, and the second, “Nitty Gritty,” is an acrobatics meets cabaret performance and a more grown-up show.

Arts & culture

‘1776 The Musical’

Where : Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St.

: Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St. When : Through Sunday, May 31

: Through Sunday, May 31 How much: $45 and up

The eve of the nation’s 250th birthday seems like a perfect time for this staging at Walnut Street Theatre. With music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone, the show premiered on Broadway in 1969, winning multiple Tony Awards, including best musical. Age has not diluted its message as the story of John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson pushing a divided Continental Congress toward revolution seems more current now than the musical’s creators could have ever anticipated.

Miniball Festival

Where : Icebook Project Space, 14 N. American St. Christ Church Neighborhood House, 20 N. American St.

: Icebook Project Space, 14 N. American St. Christ Church Neighborhood House, 20 N. American St. When : Thursday, April 16 – Sunday, April 19

: Thursday, April 16 – Sunday, April 19 How much: Various prices

Innovative performance art always has a home in Philly due to Fringe Arts and its productions. The Miniball Festival is the precursor to fall’s Cannonball Festival, which spreads avant-garde performances across the city over a full month. Taking over Icebox Project Space and Christ Church Neighborhood House, these four days of creativity bring together dozens of artists across more than 20 events spanning experimental theater, dance, drag, circus and more.

Fran Lebowitz

Jersey-born writer and cultural critic Fran Lebowitz first gained attention as a columnist for Andy Warhol’s “Interview” magazine before releasing her best-selling essay collections, “Metropolitan Life” and “Social Studies.” Known for her unapologetic opinions, Lebowitz has spent decades as a professional talker, touring internationally in live “in conversation” events. Joining her onstage at the Keswick is Ann Marie Baldonado, a longtime “Fresh Air” producer and interviewer. Expect a wide-ranging, unscripted exchange, with topics likely including politics and media, art, money and the contradictions, challenges and complexities of modern life.

‘Urinetown: The Musical’

Where : 800 Lancaster Ave., The John and Joan Mullen Center for the Performing Arts, Villanova, Pa.

: 800 Lancaster Ave., The John and Joan Mullen Center for the Performing Arts, Villanova, Pa. When : Thursday, April 16 – Sunday, April 26

: Thursday, April 16 – Sunday, April 26 How much: $10 and up

“Urinetown” arrives at Villanova Theatre with an unconventional Broadway legacy. It first premiered off-Broadway in 2001 before ultimately becoming a Tony-winning hit despite skewering capitalism, environmental collapse and even musical theater. This Villanova production, directed by Terry Guerin, channels that same sensibility with a cast primarily composed of advanced student performers from the university’s theatre program.

Philadanco

“Explosive!” is the latest from Philadanco, focusing on new works by emerging choreographers. “Passing Through Stillness” covers the pivotal point when geniuses accept their gifts with choreography by Nicole Clarke-Springer. In “Temple Without Prayers,” Roderick George considers the body as a place of reckoning in the second world premiere. The other two works have been produced before but remain fresh examples of Philadanco’s continuing evolution.

‘Seng’s Hair Salon’

Where : Proscenium Theatre at the Drake, 302 S. Hicks St.

: Proscenium Theatre at the Drake, 302 S. Hicks St. When : Friday, April 17 – Sunday, May 10

: Friday, April 17 – Sunday, May 10 How much: $20 – $40

A world premiere from playwright Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay, this production was commissioned as part of InterAct Theatre Company’s “Philly Cycle,” dedicated to telling local, underrepresented stories. The play follows three generations of a Lao family as a mysterious epidemic threatens not just the matriarch, but also their once-close connections. Rooted in the real-life history of Southeast Asian communities in South Philly, Laos in the House, VietLead and the Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia partnered with InterAct on the production. Members of those organizations will speak at several post-show talkbacks over the course of the play’s run.

SpringFest 2026

Part of the organization’s year-round festival programming, SpringFest has earned a reputation for pairing premieres with filmmaker Q&As with a focus on local talent. This year features more than 30 shorts and Philly-made films alongside a global lineup. Highlights include the eerie horror “Hokum” with “Severance” star Adam Scott, the music-driven dramedy “Power Ballad” starring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas, the offbeat crime thriller “Carolina Caroline” with West Chester’s own Kyle Gallner, and the humorous documentary “Cookie Queens.” Events include Friday’s opening night mixers, several post-film Q&As and an industry meetup.

Wellness

Ether featuring Luna Maye

Where : Cira Centre South, 2929 Walnut St.

: Cira Centre South, 2929 Walnut St. When : Saturday, April 18, 5:44 p.m. reception

: Saturday, April 18, 5:44 p.m. reception How much: Ticket tiers including poolside, floating and paddleboard, per person and couple from $85 – $250

Wanna get away? You don’t have to leave Philly, just head to University City for a special event curated by Aqua Vida that combines meditation, music and relaxation in a beautiful rooftop setting. Sound practitioner Luna Maye is your guide, as attendees literally float or recline in or near the pool as the performance unfolds through provided individual headphones. Think concert meets healing ceremony in a way you’ve likely never experienced before. Pro tip: Doors close at 7:15 p.m. and they mean it. Bathing suits are not required, just comfortable.

Food & Drink

Panda Fest

Where : Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St.

: Dilworth Park, 1 S. 15th St. When : Saturday, April 18, Sunday, April 19

: Saturday, April 18, Sunday, April 19 How much: $17.24

Cue Desiigner’s viral 2016 song “Panda,” because the Panda Fest is back. The two-day event promises more than 160 food and drink vendors and plenty of panda-themed items, including free swag. It’s billed as one of the largest Asian-centered festivals in the U.S. and includes live performances as well. Pro tip: Parking is challenging in the area, unless you plan to be there early, so try SpotHero for discounted parking or take your chances on nearby streets with meters.

A New Pour

Where : German Society of Philadelphia, 611 Spring Garden St.

: German Society of Philadelphia, 611 Spring Garden St. When : Sunday, April 19, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

: Sunday, April 19, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. How much: $25 – $75

Raise a glass for a cause. This tasting event includes a curated mix of beer, wine and spirits that supports the work of the Pink Boots Society, an international nonprofit founded in 2007 to train, connect and mentor women and nonbinary individuals in the fermented beverage industry. Food trucks, live music and an education session are all on tap, along with a discounted late-entry pass.

Manayunk StrEAT Festival

Where : Downtown Manayunk

: Downtown Manayunk When : Sunday, April 18, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Sunday, April 18, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Manyunk already has multiple popular eateries, and this annual festival highlights them. As well as adding some of the city’s favorite food trucks. By the numbers, per organizers: 80 food trucks and vendors, 30 Manayunk restaurants, bars and retailers vending, and more than 20 artists, makers and other crafts vendors. So basically something for everyone, including six musical performers on two stages, and a new family area for 2025.

Kids

SaturPLAY! 2026

Where : Christ Church Neighborhood House, 20 N. American St.

: Christ Church Neighborhood House, 20 N. American St. When : Saturday, April 18, 12:30 p.m., workshop at noon

: Saturday, April 18, 12:30 p.m., workshop at noon How much: $5 – $25

Three young playwrights and one after-school class are featured during this annual event. Each year, the Philadelphia Young Playwrights’ Play Development series turns short plays and monologues written by elementary and middle school students into a full production, with professional actors and directors bringing their work to life onstage. This year’s edition features a fresh lineup of original pieces, written by school-age kids from kindergarten to ninth grade. Titles include “The Magic Forest: Everything in Your Head Is Imaginary,” “Willa’s Moment” and “Pizza Cat’s Adventure.”

Outdoors

Spring Fest 2026

Where : Bartam’s Garden, 5400 Lindbergh Blvd.

: Bartam’s Garden, 5400 Lindbergh Blvd. When : Saturday, April 18, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

: Saturday, April 18, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. How much: Free

Community meets history at this free, family-friendly annual celebration. Welcome the new season with a full day of activities, from a medicinal herbs walk and indigenous history teach-in to live music performances and a community partner fair. You can browse the seasonal plant nursery opening, swap seeds with the Sankofa Community Farm, explore the historic Bartram House and catch art exhibitions like “Back to My Roots.” Kids can enjoy hands-on crafts and activities.

Music

Lily Allen

British chanteuse Lily Allen brings her latest project, “West End Girl,” to intimate theaters in a special live performance. The album, released in late 2025, was inspired in part by her divorce from actor David Harbour. Songs like “West End Girl,” “Madeline” and “Just Enough” explored the gamut of emotions the split left in their wake. This is a preview of a larger arena tour Allen is going on later this year. So if you miss her this time, you can see her at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sept. 6.

Eric Roberson

Grammy-nominated R&B/soul artist Eric Roberson brings a different kind of live experience to Philadelphia with The Improv Sessions, a format that blends music, storytelling and freestyling into one intimate performance. This nontraditional show leans into Roberson’s genius for unrehearsed freestyles — we’re talking creating songs in real time based on audience prompts — a live reimagining of his catalog, and real-time interaction with the audience, alongside readings from his forthcoming book “Beautifully All Over The Place.”

Philly Jazz Month Roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, April 19

: Through Sunday, April 19 How much: Various prices

This week’s concerts include several that are free or inexpensive. In Manayunk on Friday night, there’s an outdoor concert by the West Philadelphia Orchestra at Pretzel Park. The Tim Warfield Quartet performs at The Church of Saint Luke & The Epiphany, also on Friday. At Teatro Esperanza, Grammy-winning percussionist Pablo Batista leads the Lopez Perez Mambo Big Band, 22 big-band musicians decked out in vintage formal wear. On Saturday night, Orrin Evans celebrates his birthday at Chris’ Jazz Cafe. Check out more on the full schedule.

Demi Lovato

It’s not that deep. Unless you’re a Demi Lovato fan, then maybe it is. That’s not just a life philosophy, it’s the name of her current album and tour, bringing her to Philly this weekend. The former Disney Channel star built a post-Mickey career with multiple platinum albums, including Billboard hits like “Sorry Not Sorry” and a Grammy nod. Her most recent release, “It’s Not That Deep,” dropped in October, featuring standout tracks like “Fast,” “Here All Night” and “Kiss.” This current run of dates is her first major headlining tour in several years.

Raye: This Tour Might Contain New Music

After first gaining attention as a songwriter, Raye found her own spotlight with the release of her debut, “My 21st Century Blues” in 2023. She made history at the BRIT Awards with a record-breaking seven wins on the same night. The album, featuring standout tracks like “Escapism” and “Hard Out Here,” blends jazz, pop and soul. Her current U.K. chart-topping hit, “Where Is My Husband!”, is from her second release, “This Music May Contain Hope.” She stops in Philly this weekend. Pro tip: If you want to go, but prices are too high right now, check resellers and wait until just before the show, when prices often drop.

Coming up: Bruce Springsteen

The Boss is heading back to Philly on Friday, May 8, on the Land of Hope & Dreams tour. It’s a one-night stand, so get those tix now if you want to see the show.