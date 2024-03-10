How to watch (and stream) the 2024 Oscars

It’s the Oscars’ time to shine.

After an abnormally packed awards season that included the Emmys, Grammys, Screen Actors Guild Awards, BAFTAs and Golden Globes, the Academy Awards will hand out filmmaking’s top honor in 23 categories.

Even in its 96th year, the Oscars are finding ways to reinvent itself, with a new start time that’s intended to have the best picture winner crowned before bedtime.

What time do the Oscars start?

The Oscars are starting an hour early this year, at 7 p.m. Eastern, 4 p.m. PDT. That D is important — it’s the first day of daylight saving time in the United States. ABC is available with an antenna or through cable and satellite providers.

What if I want to stream the Oscars?

For cord cutters, the show can be streamed with a subscription to Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and Fubo TV.

I don’t live in the U.S. How can I watch the Oscars?

The Oscars are widely broadcast beyond the U.S. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has a handy guide to the more than 200 international territories that have Oscar telecasts.