Pennsylvania man uses ‘Oscarmetrics’ to predict 2024 Oscar winners

his story originally appeared on 6abc.

If you’re filling out an Oscar ballot at home, you’ll want to check the stats with a mathematician and movie lover from Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Ben Zauzmer from Upper Dublin calls his system “Oscarmetrics” and he wrote the book on it.

He says it all started when he was a freshman at Harvard University.

“I just wanted to find a way to calculate the percentage chance of each nominee in every category,” Zauzmer says. “I wasn’t able to find that, so I just decided to do it myself.”

This year, the Oscarmetrics predict some strong winners.

“Best Picture and Best Director are looking like ‘Oppenheimer‘ and Christopher Nolan pretty clearly,” Zauzmer says. “For the Supporting Actor race, you’ve got Robert Downey Jr. from ‘Oppenheimer’ and Da’Vine Joy Randolph from ‘The Holdovers’ as very strong front runners.”

“It would be a major shock if Da’Vine doesn’t bring that Oscar home to Philadelphia. She has a higher percentage chance than any nominee in any other category. She’s at 91%,” he added.