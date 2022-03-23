What’s behind GOP gov candidates’ ‘bizarre’ new demand to keep debates insular

When Republican political consultant Samuel Chen first saw a missive from four Republican gubernatorial candidates, laying out their exacting joint criteria for participating in primary election debates, he was a little baffled.

Addressed to “members of the Pennsylvania press” and circulated among media outlets and political insiders, the demand from the campaigns of State Sen. Jake Corman, former Delaware County Council member Dave White, former congressman Lou Barletta, and former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain lists four requirements that must be met for these candidates to participate in any primary debate:

Moderators must be registered Republicans who live in Pennsylvania. They must not have endorsed or donated to any of the participants. They must not have “spoken negatively about any of the candidates on stage,” or work “for an organization that has maligned one of the candidates.” Plus, they don’t want questions that require answers shorter than 30 seconds.

Chen, who also works as a political science professor at Northampton Community College, isn’t unsympathetic to candidates trying to set friendly parameters for debates. That happens all the time.

He actually thinks longer answers are nice because they allow for more depth, and said it makes sense for moderators to live in Pennsylvania and not be closely associated with any particular candidate.

But as for the rest?

“How are you going to decide if anyone has spoken negatively about any of the candidates? What constitutes a negative statement?” he asked. “Is it considered a negative statement if you pointed out they had the least grassroots support in the primary? Or are those just facts? They’re just very ambiguous, these rules.”

Clearly, Chen added, there’s also another motive underlying the criteria: Corman, White, Barletta, and McSwain are trying to set themselves apart from the sprawling GOP field.