Shapiro rolls out first tax relief plan of the Pa. governor’s race

Democrat Josh Shapiro is rolling out the first tax proposal of his candidacy for governor, saying Friday that he would use surplus state cash and federal pandemic aid to eliminate state taxes on cell phone bills, send payments to car-owning households and expand Pennsylvania’s rent and property tax rebate program.

Shapiro’s plan comes out as gas prices rocket upward, and cutting gas taxes have become a hot topic.

In a news conference in Pittsburgh, Shapiro said the $250 payments to households for each passenger car and eliminating the cell phone tax would provide relief.