Biden and Harris aren’t just running against Donald Trump. They’re running against cynicism, against hopelessness, and against a history that says no matter how well Black folks do, we’re always swimming upstream.

Convincing Black people who’ve repeatedly experienced political disappointment to vote in big numbers is the challenge. If Biden and Harris can do that, they will win, but doing so will require tough conversations. It will require listening.

By 1:23 p.m., Harris’s motorcade was arriving on my block to the sounds of cheers. She was there for a women’s event hosted by my neighbor, Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker. The event, which was tightly controlled by the Biden-Harris campaign, was an opportunity for Black women to hear from Harris. But even as I watched my community respond to Harris with adoration, I knew that the Biden campaign would ultimately have to respond to the cynicism. So, when I had the opportunity to do so, I asked Harris the one question that Black voters will need answered in the days leading up to the election.

“There’s a lot of enthusiasm here today,” I said in reference to the cheering crowd who surrounded us we spoke. “I talk with the Black community every day. One of the things I hear often is ‘What is the difference between Joe Biden-Kamala Harris and Donald Trump?’ From a policy perspective, how would you answer that question?”

“Everything,” Harris said, prompting a chorus of agreement from those within earshot.

“Why are we all wearing these masks?” she continued. “Because we’re in the midst of a pandemic, which six million people have contracted. Almost 200,000 people have died. Black folks are three times as likely to get it, twice as likely to die from it. We now know Donald Trump knew about the seriousness of this back in January. In February — we don’t even have to hear what he told somebody. We heard the tape. He knew it was lethal. He knew it was airborne and he said it was a hoax. He said that it wasn’t serious and people are dying from it and our folks are dying in particular. Everything is different.”

Harris then began to tick off a series of policy initiatives that are tailored to address the needs of African Americans.

“We’re talking about what we need to do around funding HBCUs,” she said. “I am a proud graduate of Howard University. We intend to put $70 billion into our HBCUs because we know that’s the pipeline for so many of our national and international leaders … Access to capital. I’ve been here to Philly visiting all the small businesses. Ninety percent of the businesses in Philly are small businesses. Almost half of which are Black-owned. We are going to put $100 billion into low-interest loans targeting Black and brown small businesses to get access to capital so we can continue knowing our small businesses have always been a part of the economic lifeblood of our community. Our small business leaders are not only business leaders, they are civic leaders, they are community leaders. These are just some things of the … many things that we will do.”

People cheered as she walked away, moving on to shake more hands. However, those aren’t the people the Biden-Harris campaign will need to reach. They will have to find an answer for the cynics, and if they can do that, they can win.