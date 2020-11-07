‘We’re gonna keep counting’: Philly election officials persist as mayor calls for Trump to concede

As the national spotlight continues to shine on Pennsylvania numbers and Philadelphia’s vote counting operation, city officials said Friday it could be days before they finish tallying all the ballots.

City Commissioner Lisa Deeley said around midday that Philly still had more than 50,000 votes left to count, including about 15k regular mail ballots and another 40k provisional ballots and those from overseas.

“We’re counting ballots and we’ll continue to do that as quickly as possible without sacrificing accuracy,” Deeley said.

Mail ballots account for roughly half of all 2020 general election votes cast in Philadelphia, and workers at the Pa. Convention Center have been tabulating them nearly nonstop since 7 a.m. on Election Day, the earliest start allowed by state law.

The race is still considered too close to call, but the mail ballot “blue shift” in former Vice President Joe Biden’s favor has materialized as predicted. Speaking at the vote-counting center on Friday, Mayor Jim Kenney had a message for incumbent President Donald Trump: concede.

“I think what the president needs to do is frankly put his big boy pants on,” Kenney said. “He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost and he needs to congratulate the winner — just as Jimmy Carter did, just as George H.W. Bush did, and frankly just as Al Gore did.”