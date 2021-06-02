Wedding plans? Who could plan? What the pandemic taught us about tying the knot

And for Robinson, it’s not lost on her that for many of her guests, the wedding will be their first party in over a year. It’s made all the more special by the fact that her relatives, many of who live in her home state of Connecticut, will be able to attend because they’re vaccinated.

“It makes us feel better because now we can have something that closely resembles the wedding that we always wanted, and that was just to have our friends and family together to celebrate with us,” she said. “And especially for me, because my family is not from Philadelphia, everyone has to travel in, that would not have been possible if people weren’t able to get vaccinated.”

In her wedding planner role, Fisher also helped couples weigh the risks of their event and figure out what types of precautions to implement to keep their guests safe. Many of them were innovative for the industry.

“For example, seating guests by household, distancing the tables, having sanitation stations with masks and sanitizer, and even having bracelets so guests can communicate their comfort level,” Fisher said. “So green [bracelets] meaning hugs are OK, yellow means fistbumps only, and red meaning please keep your distance.”

For Kate Conaway, who is the director of sales and event planning for New Hope-based Jamie Hollander Catering & Events, it was about being transparent and flexible with their clients who were experiencing stress similar to hers and unsure of their financial future.

The company, which manages three wedding venues in the Philadelphia region, decided to do things like loosening their deposit process, where instead of a couple depositing 30% prior to the event, they’d deposit 10%, or offering to reimburse the clients for guests who end up not coming.

“The point was not to make it punitive for people,” Conaway said. “You want to keep people engaged. You want to keep them involved and feeling good about your company. You want to keep them committed to the sites.”

With Philly expected to drop most of its capacity-related restrictions on June 2, Fisher said it’s a “relief” for her couples who had planned weddings in the city for later in the summer and were stressing about their guest count.

She found scheduling difficult as the surrounding suburban counties had different — often less-stringent — guidelines than Philadelphia.

“It’s just been a waiting game and one of the hardest parts is not knowing,” Fisher said. “It’s really hard [to plan] when we don’t have answers and don’t really know what to expect.”

In terms of the big-picture impact on the industry, Fisher said that many people might notice on their calendars that the remainder of 2021 and 2022 are jam-packed with weddings.

“We haven’t heard 2023 yet but I wouldn’t be surprised if we start to see couples planning that far in advance just because of availability for vendors and venues,” she said.

Also expect to see more Friday weddings, as well as outdoor and at-home ceremonies and receptions in the coming years.

“There’s something really special about the bride getting ready at home and coming down her steps to see her dad for the first time and having all of the family portraits in the backyard,” Fisher said. “There’s something really special about that and I love that.”

Celebrating a return to normal?

Elliott and Even ended up tying the knot at their local courthouse last May, as it became more clear that their big celebration would be postponed indefinitely.

As cheesy as it sounds, Even says, she and her husband were tired of not being married and were ready to move through their life milestones despite COVID-19.

And that they did. Their wedding won’t be exactly as they pictured it before the pandemic, as there was an addition to the bridal party: their 2-month-old son Chase.

Both of them said celebrating their wedding also felt like commemorating a return to normal.

“It’s our wedding, but it’s also the first time people will get to meet our son,” Even said. “It’s not the end, it’s not over, but there’s definitely a lot to look forward to. It’s about us, but it’s also about celebrating that we’re all able to get together again.”

In addition to learning about themselves as a couple — that their partnership can withstand being stuck in an apartment together for months alone, having a baby, and replanning a wedding three times — they also learned a lot about themselves individually.

“I learned that it’s really OK if things don’t go exactly according to plan,” Even said. “Like this is not what we pictured, having our wedding a year after we were legally married with our 2-month-old son there. None of this is what we pictured. But it’s our story and it’s weirdly wonderful.”