A worker from Philadelphia was among the featured speakers at an event in Washington, D.C., calling on Congress to approve President Joe Biden’s complete Build Back Better agenda.

Marcela Ramirez, a produce packer from Philadelphia, spoke in the shadow of the Capitol Dome in Washington and called upon Congress to pass the full $3.5 trillion budget that would be distributed over the course of 10 years in order to help Americans who are struggling financially.

“We are the ones who produce so much wealth in this nation, the ones who cannot rest through the pandemic,” Ramirez said through a translator. “We are the ones who do not have the right to be sick because we cannot miss work, those who run the risk of being fired from work if we miss a day to claim decent treatment through our movements.”

Ramirez said she works a long day to keep a roof over her head and support her family.

“I work more than eight hours daily packing apples and other products for children’s snacks in our schools. Every day, I leave my house very early and arrive home late at night. I need my money to support my daughter and pay my rent.”