The first documented African slaves in America arrived in the British colony of Virginia 400 years ago today.

To mark the anniversary, more than 200 black children donning white shirts marched across a stage on 6th and Market streets in Center City Philadelphia — each child holding signs representing every year since that first slave ship with stolen people entered the Chesapeake Bay in 1619.

The Avenging The Ancestors Coalition called it a “Commiseration Commemoration Day.”

Event organizer and Philadelphia defense attorney Michael Coard said the gathering that drew a few hundred spectators was a way to remember the brutality of slavery and its aftermath.

“We’re talking about slavery and its residue — which is the black codes, which is sharecropping, convict leasing, Jim Crow, federally ignored/sanctioned lynching, gerrymandering, redlining, mass incarceration, police brutality,” he said.

Coard said he chose a location near the President’s House where George Washington held nine slaves in captivity as a reminder that slavery wasn’t a sin exclusive to the South.