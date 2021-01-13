WHYY and the Coopers Ferry Partnership launched an essay contest in November to give Camden residents a chance to envision a city without illegal dumping. This is one of the winning essays.

___

Frustrated, disgusted, and embarrassed are just a few of the words I use to describe how I feel about illegal dumping in the city of Camden, a place where I’ve resided for most of my life.

Illegal dumping is not new to my city. It’s been a reoccurring issue for many years. Defined as unauthorized deposits of any waste into land with no license to accept it, illegal dumping costs Camden $4 million a year. We are one of America’s poorest cities, and our tax dollars could be better spent elsewhere.

Taking a walk around the city, I notice old furniture placed curbside, candy wrappers, empty potato chips bags, plastic bottles and cans littering the streets, and an empty lot dotted with used car tires and an overturned refrigerator.

Momma Anne, a resident of Camden for more than five decades, said, “The problem is, as soon as they clean it up, it’s trash everywhere again.”

Momma Anne and I are among the few individuals who make sure our blocks stay clean. Once, when the street sweepers didn’t arrive on schedule, a handful of my neighbors did the chore.

Given the coronavirus pandemic’s disastrous economic and societal impacts, we need to be smarter with our spending — $4 million is a lot of money. Illegal dumping is taking away resources that our community needs.

We need to expand shelter for our unhoused population. We need more food and pantry support for the hungry and recently unemployed. That money could also be used to assist people with utilities, toiletries, medication, and remote learning resources.