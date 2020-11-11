‘We are not afraid’: State GOP lawmakers flout rules as COVID-19 surges in Pa.

On another day of record-smashing new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, at least 19 Republican representatives met at the state Capitol, where they ignored the Wolf Administration’s public health orders.

They gathered Tuesday morning in close contact, most without masks, in defiance of the rules posted in the building.

The group of Republicans was holding a press conference to talk about plans for a legislative-led audit of Pennsylvania’s election results. The effort comes days after an evidence-free lawsuit against the commonwealth from President Donald Trump, who has made baseless claims about fraud in Pennsylvania and other states where he lost.

It also comes weeks after the GOP-controlled General Assembly and the state’s Democratic governor failed to agree on a bill to make it easier for counties to process mail-in ballots after Republicans insisted on banning ballot drop boxes in the same bill.

A placard near one of the state Capitol entrances outlines rules and public health guidelines.

WITF’s Transforming Health asked them what message they were sending constituents by defying state rules for a public event.

“We are not afraid,” said state Rep. Russ Diamond of Lebanon County, which currently has the fifth-highest infection rate in the commonwealth.

Rep. Dawn Keefer of Cumberland County, who led the event, declined to comment.

“We are here today to discuss the election process,” Keefer said.