Want to see who’s funding local candidates in Pa.? It’s harder than you’d think

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

On Nov. 2, hundreds of local races across Pennsylvania will be on the ballot, but determining who is bankrolling the candidates and how they’re spending that money can be onerous and time-consuming, a Spotlight PA review found.

Local candidates were required to file final pre-election campaign finance reports with their county by Oct. 22. To test how easily and quickly the public could access this information less than two weeks before the election, Spotlight PA requested reports for school board candidates in nine counties.

The results revealed the consequences of the state’s decentralized campaign finance system, where residents in one county can have far easier access to information than another. Three counties posted the information online, three required an in-person visit to the election office, and three directed the reporter to file a formal records request — an at-times lengthy process.

Melissa Melewsky — media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, of which Spotlight PA is a member — said counties aren’t required to post the financial disclosures online, but they should because it creates less work for them and improves accessibility for the public.

“Access should be consistent across the commonwealth,” Melewsky said. “You shouldn’t get better access in one county, but not another.”

While they get relatively little attention, local races like those for school board, county commissioner, and magisterial judge greatly impact people’s daily lives. School board races in particular have been more contentious of late across the country as QAnon followers and conspiracy theorists target local offices to influence policymaking, with some candidates funded by organizations with extreme views.

That makes transparent campaign finance rules all the more important.

The Pennsylvania Department of State, which collects campaign finance filings from candidates for state office, makes the records available for free viewing online. Allegheny, Dauphin, and Philadelphia Counties do as well, Spotlight PA found, in easily searchable databases.

Other counties require requesters to appear in person at the county election office, an added layer of complication. Counties have different rules about accessing records in person, such as paperwork to fill out or whether to schedule an appointment. And this information isn’t usually easily available online — people have to call or email. People who are interested in viewing documents but work during the day face an extra burden, as election offices are often only open during regular business hours.

To get specific reports in Montgomery County, officials asked Spotlight PA to send a list of candidates and political committees of interest.