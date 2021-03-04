Villanova student accused of sexually assaulting 4 female students on campus

The school is also investigating a separate report that may or may not be related.

On Feb. 28, the Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Department notified Villanova’s Public Safety that a female student, who did not identify herself, said she was sexually assaulted by a man who she knows.

The school said they have not yet received that man’s identity however and it’s unknown whether or not that man is a student. That incident occurred on campus between Feb. 26 and Feb. 28, according to Villanova.

A safety alert on the reported incidents was sent to students. The alert included numbers for students to call to report a sexual assault or sexual misconduct (610-519-5800 for Public Safety and 610-519-8805 for Title IX Coordinator Ms. Ryan Rost) as well as the university’s sexual assault resource website.

“I hope this starts a campus-wide discussion about sexual assault and resources for survivors and just a safer place for women on this campus,” Juliana Cosenza, a senior at Villanova, told NBC10. “It doesn’t make me feel good honestly.”

Villanova University is a private Catholic research university in Villanova, Pennsylvania, and the oldest Catholic university in the state.