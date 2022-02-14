When a federal narcotics agent in Delaware wired an informant to buy heroin that might be mixed with the more deadly drug fentanyl from a suspected dealer, the gambit paid off.

The buyer spent $60 for seven blue wax paper bags bearing the name “Versace” during the deal in a Motel 6 stairwell near Newark.

But the informant returned with even more startling information that day in February 2021, according to court records.

The suspected dealer, Michael Younger of New Castle, told the informant he had to change the “stamp” or name on the bags to Versace because another customer who bought heroin with a different stamp had recently overdosed and died. Younger, however, made assurances that Versace was the “new stuff.”

Younger had even given the buyer the name of the overdose victim, according to court records. The agent later checked out the stunning information and found that the person had indeed died of a suspected heroin overdose 12 days earlier, court records showed.

Younger was arrested and charged with distribution of a substance containing fentanyl, which in recent years has been found in the vast majority of overdose deaths in Delaware, where a record of 447 people died in 2020.