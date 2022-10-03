Upper Darby school efforts praised as feds launch billion-dollar grant program

Cindy Marten was impressed with what she saw during a March visit to several Upper Darby schools. The deputy secretary at the U.S. Dept. of Education was checking in on how schools were using funds from the American Rescue Plan.

Marten reflected on that visit as she helped announce a billion dollars in federal grant money to help schools across the country create safer and healthier learning environments.

“Safe and supportive schools help our children and our youth overcome trauma and provide a strong foundation of emotional and physical safety vital for their learning,” Marten said.