Nichols dismisses any charter school takeover under his watch

CUSD has been in the spotlight for quite some time. Many deemed it an education catastrophe after the underfunded and underperforming district went into Financial Recovery Status with the state Department of Education in 2012. Since then, a court-appointed receiver — not a local school board — has controlled the district’s actions.

But in 2019, Chester Community Charter School filed a petition to pass all of the K-8 schools in the district over to charter operations. While Judge Dozer initially blocked the first request, he allowed a variation of the petition to go through. The district began accepting proposals from a handful of charters looking to take control of the embattled school system.

In a surprising turn of events, Juan Baughn, the district’s previous court-appointed receiver, formally rejected all three proposals submitted by charter operators to take over the eight public schools within CUSD in June 2021. Baughn retired later that summer.

Parents and teachers alike were shocked to see Dozor select Nichols, the City of Chester’s chief financial officer who had no background in education, to be the interim receiver despite objections from the state.

Some criticized the process in which it happened, the lack of transparency, and even the fact that Nichols’ petition for consideration was also supported by Chester Charter School for the Arts and the Chester Community Charter School. The charter schools’ boards had already received copies of his resume.

Nichols said that he was motivated to toss his name in the hat out of frustration. CUSD had lost its fifth receiver in just 10 years. When asked why the charter school operators supported him becoming the receiver, Nichols said that he was surprised.

“Those people said to me, ‘it’s better to go with the devil you know and than the devil you don’t.’ That’s what they said to me. Because they had seen the work that I’ve done in other areas. They were more comfortable, I guess with me, because again, they know that I do care about the community,” Nichols said.

Despite his friendly relationship with some members of the charter school boards, he balked at the idea that he took the job to charterize the district. He said that he would be out of a job if a charter takeover was successful.

Maura McInerney is the legal director for the Education Law Center, which has been representing parents and community members opposed to charterization.

“There have been no further plans to proceed with charterizing the district as the prior financial recovery plan had envisioned. The parents of Chester Upland played a key role in rejecting that ill-conceived effort and rush to judgment. We are continuing to monitor the situation, participate in hearings, and we seek to ensure greater parent input in a transparent financial recovery process that centers the academic needs of the district school children,” McInerney said.

Nichols and Parkinson promised that under their leadership, CUSD will make dramatic improvements in student outcomes and the atmosphere that the children learn in.

“I just feel excited to be a part of something that’s going to be really, really great in the coming years,” Parkinson said.