Officials: Suspect turns himself in after father of 4 killed in Drexel Hill road rage shooting

It happened around 8 a.m. in the 600 block of Lansdowne Avenue, in the area of Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School.

That’s where the 56-year-old man was shot in the head.

The victim was driving a white van.

“When officers arrived at the scene, it was obvious the male was suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of his head. At that time there were no children in the area and we have no witnesses at that time who were at the scene,” said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt.

The suspect was driving a white Audi A4, a 2008 to 2012 model year. It was the last vehicle seen on video leaving the area at the time of the shooting.

“It’s a senseless act of violence again that we’re seeing. Everyone’s on their way to work, where are you in a rush to go to? The next stop sign? To the next red light?” Bernhardt said. “It’s sad.”