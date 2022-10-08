“It’s really exciting for us. It is about removing barriers to access the materials. It’s not about punishment,” said Jennifer Stock, director of library services. “So we are really, really pleased to be able to offer this to our library users.”

The library’s board of trustees unanimously adopted the policy at its Sept. 26 meeting. The goal of the move to a fine-free library is to ensure that unpaid fines don’t prevent cardholders from enjoying the library.

Last year, the library created and adopted a strategic plan to reevaluate its standards and practices.

“One of our actions was that we would increase and implement best practices with the community and efforts for diversity, equity and inclusion. One of the barriers that exist is the ability to pay fines and fees,” Stock said.

Stock called the new policy an “easy adoption.”