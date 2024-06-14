From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Upper Darby Township officials are again clashing over the township’s remaining allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Township Council voted 7-4 last week in favor of forwarding a proposal to recall upwards of $14.4 million in federal pandemic recovery money previously assigned to a handful of projects.

The goal of first-term Democratic Mayor Ed Brown and his administration is to shield the federal government from reclaiming the dollars. According to staff projections, the money will likely remain unencumbered past its expiration date of December 2024.

“We’re just going to pull that money back and make some smarter decisions and have a definitive process on what we’re going to do first and how we’re going to utilize that money in the best way possible,” Brown said.

A majority of council plans to move the $14.4 million to revenue replacement — and then into a restricted capital expenditures account. This would stop the federal government from taking back the funds, but it would leave the status of the previously approved projects up in the air.

Brown said with finite resources, the township must adequately prioritize which projects it undertakes.

“In no shape, form or fashion are we just balling them up and saying we’re starting from scratch and none of those will see the light of day — that is not what we’re saying at all,” Brown said. “We’re saying that some of those will see the light today. Some of those will be acted sooner than others. Some of them are closer to the top of the priority list. Some of them are not.”

There’s a chance the township will ditch some of the older projects. The decision to reel in the funding has garnered some criticism. Two Republican and two Democratic council members, who represent a minority opposing the move, argue important projects could be lost in the shuffle.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us to do something great for this township, and my fear is — and I hope it’s unfounded — is that we’re not going ahead and doing these things,” Democratic Councilmember Matt Silva said.

As a member of the minority faction on council, Silva and some of his like-minded colleagues are looking for assurances and guarantees.

“There’s concern that these things might fall through the cracks,” Republican Councilmember Brian Andruszko said. “So without any commitment and assurances that these same things are going to be covered, I can’t support reallocation.”

Why Upper Darby still has leftover pandemic recovery money

The federal government awarded Upper Darby nearly $41.8 million through the American Rescue Plan Act. Although allegations of mismanagement and infighting stalled the process, the township eventually found ways to use the money.

Upper Darby spent $16.7 million in ARPA funds before 2024. Through the end of the year, the township projects to dish out another $10.6 million. The remaining $14.4 million in question was greenlit last year through a series of ordinances. Andruszko noted it was unanimously supported.

But Brown said many of those projects have not been completed. While some of the money has been spent, some have yet to enter the design phase — hence his proposal to pull back the funds.

“I have no opposition to this kind of action taking place before the 2024 deadline,” Andruszko said. “I think it’s absolutely the right action to take. In no way do I stand for us losing these funds. Now that being said, I think that there was no action taken for us to actually take steps towards spending these funds.”

The affected projects include $4.7 million for community and economic development, $1.8 million for leisure services and $1.2 million for a Drexel Hill senior center. Silva is hoping money previously dedicated to township parks survives reallocation.

Council plans to vote on the ordinances to reallocate funds at its June 26 meeting, setting the stage for a contentious debate over the township’s priorities.

Further complicating the matters is active litigation against the township government initiated by a handful of citizens who want the township to act now on the ARPA funds.