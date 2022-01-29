Upper Darby mayor wants to use $1M of ARPA funds for gun violence prevention

Upper Darby is seeing an uptick in gun violence and the trauma that comes with it, Bernhardt said. He welcomed a newer data-driven approach and a focus on education to replace the older ways of doing things.

“One of the things that I’m looking forward to with our PAL [Police Athletic League] program is — and this isn’t a knock on basketball, or football, or soccer — but I want it to be more than that. I want it to be the video games, or I want to help them get their GED or help them to get their driver’s license, or to help them get a job after school or put them in some type of organization or group that they have interest in and lead them towards that,” Bernhardt said.

In terms of newer ideas, Upper Darby might look elsewhere for solutions to replicate. One example that officials are keeping their eyes on is Advance Peace. Rongione believes the program, in which formerly incarcerated people provide counseling and mentorship to at-risk individuals, has seen success in other places.

Rongione wants to meet people where they are to break the cycle of violence.

“There’s just a certain amount of credibility that comes from someone in that position. So a program like that is the type of innovative strategy that we want to have money set aside for,” he said.

Before Upper Darby decides exactly how the gun violence prevention money would be allocated, Keffer and Rongione stressed, it’s important to conduct risk and needs assessments. These would be handled by public health experts who have a background in studying violence. The goal, Rongione said, would be to look at the systemic factors in violence in the township and understand who are the at-risk populations.

“It’s more than any one individual going down the wrong path or making a bad choice. It’s about how do we bring in people to help us understand the root causes and change the community conditions that give rise to violent incidents?” Rongione said.

On top of Mayor Keffer’s proposal to use $1 million in federal funding to address gun violence, the plan also includes an additional $750,000 for nonprofits dealing with mental health issues and homelessness.

Since this is the first of two ARPA allotments, Keffer said she hopes the Township Council will approve her proposal.

“We look forward to continuing the conversation with council, with the community, and see what else we can be doing with the next $20 million,” Keffer said.

​​The entire plan will go up for vote at the council’s meeting on Feb. 2.