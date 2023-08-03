Upper Darby parking enforcement director resigns after theft charges

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Upper Darby Parking Enforcement Director Sekela Coles stepped down from her role on Wednesday.

On Monday, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer alleged Coles diverted parking meter funds and used it as “petty cash” to pay for “food, birthday cakes, office parties, and restaurant trips” for herself and staff.

Coles was previously placed on paid administrative leave, however, that action was short-lived. Andrew Edelberg, Coles’ defense attorney, said Upper Darby’s legal team sent a letter to his client on Tuesday outlining the various charges and laying out the potential for further disciplinary action. They asked Coles for an answer by the day’s end.

“We believe that the township and the mayor and the parties would have simply terminated her,” Edelberg said. “She’s not protected by a union.“

He added that his client had some accrued personal time.

“And it was agreed that if she were to resign, she would be entitled to that time, which is a little less than a month’s pay,” Edelberg said.

WHYY News reached out to Upper Darby co-Chief Administrative Officer Alison Dobbins for a comment, but did not immediately receive a response.