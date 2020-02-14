One of two University of Delaware students screened for the coronavirus has tested negative and has been released from the hospital.

The second UD student is still hospitalized with a possible case of COVID-19 and is awaiting results of testing for the disease, university officials said.

Earlier, a Kent County resident was tested for the virus but cleared.

Delaware public health officials are also monitoring 13 asymptomatic travelers who have arrived from mainland China since Feb. 3.

Neither Delaware, Pennsylvania or New Jersey has confirmed cases of the illness to date.

Through Wednesday, there were 15 confirmed cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state closest to this region with a confirmed case is Massachusetts.

Across the country, 81 possible cases were pending results of testing and 347 people had tested negative through Wednesday, the CDC said. The criteria for testing are fever and signs of lower respiratory symptoms, such as coughing or shortness of breath, and travel from mainland China within 14 days of the symptoms’ onset.