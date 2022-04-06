Scream and shout: Philly benefit album features Ukrainian hardcore bands

Drummer Andriy Kasyanenko and bassist/singer Maksym “Max” Dukariev are still in Kharkiv. Brener says they are reasonably safe.

“Thanks to God and I don’t know who guides us, they are safe,” Brener said last Friday. “They have food, they have water, they have basic communications.”

Despite the invasion, the band decided to go ahead with the album release.

“Is this really a time for music? It’s a really complicated question,” Brener said in an interview last week over Zoom. “We don’t know what will happen tomorrow — I don’t want to be really dramatic here, but even if we will be alive, it’s a war. We decided to release it anyway. Maybe these songs can cheer someone, or at least distract from the circumstance. That’s why we decided to release it during the war.”

Кат submitted one of their new songs, “Атлантида” (Atlantis) to a benefit compilation album “Band Together: A Benefit for Ukraine,” put together in Philadelphia featuring punk and hardcore bands, roughly half from the U.S. and half from Ukraine.

Brener and Dukariev wrote “Atlantis” last fall. It was not written about the current war, but is eerily prescient:

…we don’t know it:

Painless joy, we only know war.

Not to be yourself – is to live in vain.

We hear the roar – this is the roar of bombs

Together all as one we suffered losses.

“I think something was in the air and a lot of people felt this,” Brener said about writing the song six months ago.

Although ostensibly inspired by the 2019 Ukrainian post-apocalyptic film “Atlantis,” it was written while the band was seeing news reports about Russian troops maneuvering to the Ukrainian border last fall.

Among the more popular names on the Band Together compilation is singer-songwriter Ted Leo, of Ted Leo and the Pharmacists and frequent collaborator with Aimee Mann. There is a previously unreleased studio recording by the Brooklyn-based punk/cabaret band The World/Inferno Friendship Society, whose leader Peter Ventantonio, aka Jack Terricloth, died last May.

“I think some of those lines were kind of picked up from this feeling that was in the air,” Brener said. “That’s why right now, those lines kind of sound prophetic to me.”

The band had previously written songs in English and Russian. “Atlantis” is one of Кат’s first songs written in Ukrainian.

The “Band Together” compilation was put together by long-time Philadelphia punk musicians Janis Chakars and Derek Moore. Two years ago, Chakars was behind “19 Notes on a Broken System,” a punk compilation of mostly Philly bands assembled to benefit Black Lives Matter in 2020.

Proceeds from this digital album will be donated to Razom, a New York-based non-profit providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Chakars, who is also an associate professor of communications and digital media at Neumann University, has been studying the Russian manipulation of information in the nearby Baltic states. His family has history in that region of the world: in World War II, his family fled the Soviet invasion of Latvia.

“Every time we listen to these songs, you can’t help but talk about the wider context and the reality of the war for these folks,” he said.

Most of the Ukrainian bands are lesser known, rarely if ever playing outside of their own country, with names like Death Pill, Terrorscum, and The Raw.

The music is as aggressive as their names.

“For me, when I listen to Death Pill or I listen to The Raw, I feel the emotions of this war,” Chakars said. “As I listened to the whole album, I just feel rage and I feel a heartbreak and I feel frustration and, you know, all the other things that you should feel when you’re thinking about a war, particularly one as brutal and unjust as this one.”