Two Philly women charged in ‘horrific’ beating death of 2-year-old

Two Philadelphia women are facing murder charges for allegedly beating a two-year-old girl to death in the Tacony section of the city.

Prosecutors say Yaritza Cirilo-Fuentes, the child’s godmother, and roommate Helen Smith were arrested Saturday. Police discovered the toddler’s body Thursday afternoon on the 6300 block of Marsden Street.

Assistant District Attorney Chesley Lightsey said Monday that the girl, identified only by her first name, Yatzirys, appeared to have “punch marks” on the top of her head, as well as bruises from “her toes all the way up her body, including her face.”